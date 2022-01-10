Anupamaa Upcoming Twist 10 January 2022: The makers have managed to successfully grab viewers' attention with their plot and storyline. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Malvika creates a lot of chaos at the New Year party and her condition gets worsens after she sees a man on the street hitting his wife. Malvika's biggest secret was revealed by her brother Anuj Kapadia. Anuj reveals to Anupamaa that Malvika is the victim of marital rape and domestic violence. He even tells her that she is getting treated for anxiety and depression. Anupamaa gets shocked to know about Malvika's past and remembers her terrible life with Vanraj. Anupamaa wishes good for Malvika and supports her in her bad times. Anupamaa and Anuj take a lot of care of Malvika and be by her side. On the other hand, the Shah family waits for Anupamaa and Anuj to join them for the party. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans disappointed with makers for showing 'abuser' Vanraj helping Anuj and Anu; ask, 'why whitewash his image?'

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will be seen taking care of Malvika. She tells Malvika to release all her anger and the latter tears the pillow thinking about her husband. Meanwhile, Vanraj comes to meet Anuj and Anupamaa. He gets shocked seeing Malvika in a terrible state. He tells Anuj that he wants to help them and stands by them. On the other hand, Anupamaa will have a sweet surprise ready for Malvika and will take her out.

Audiences will witness how Vanraj will take over Anuj's business after winning his trust. Anuj will give the power of attorney of his business to Vanraj. He will be seen taking advantage of Anuj's innocence and will win his trust. Later, Vanraj will take over Anuj's business.

On the other hand, Shah family starts celebrating New Year without Anupamaa and Anuj. Kavya will try to use the opportunity to her fullest and will try to instigate the family members against Anupamaa. Baa will stop Kavya and will not be successful in her evil plans.