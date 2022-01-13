In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika's past trauma keeps on troubling her. She gest in depression and suffers from anxiety attacks. Anupamaa and Anuj take care of her and try to cheer her mood. On the other hand, Vanraj tries to win Anuj's trust and plans to take over his business. Anuj hands over the power of attorney papers to Vanraj. Anupamaa feels Vanraj might cheat them and takes Anuj's business in hand. Meanwhile, Kavya leaves the Shah house after seeing Vanraj getting close to Malvika. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj-Anu's dragging romance, Kavya getting sidelined and more - Check Top 5 reasons for dip in TRPs

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anuj will celebrate New Year together. Anuj will start flirting with Anupamaa post his meeting with the clients. Malvika will catch Anupamaa and Anuj flirting with each other. Anupamaa will turn red and start blushing. Malvika asks Anupamaa about Vanraj's favorite food and she orders rasgulla for him. In the office, Malvika thank Vanraj for his help and also feeds him rasgulla with her hands. Anupamaa sees Vanraj and Malvika getting close to each other. Seeing this, Anuj loses his calm at Vanraj and the issues go out of hand. Anuj gets into a huge fight with Vanraj. Anupamaa threatens Vanraj to stay away from Malvika. Vanraj tells her that he has no bad thoughts bout Malvika.

Anuj and Vanraj will fight because of Malvika and this will create more problems between the two. On the other hand, Pakhi will plan to shift to America with her boyfriend, but Anupamaa will refuse to help her out.