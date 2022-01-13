Anupamaa SHOCKING Twist: Anu warns Vanraj to stay away from Malvika; Anuj tells him to 'just get lost'

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu and Anuj sees Vanraj getting close to Malvika. Anupamaa warns Vanraj to stay away from Malvika. Anuj loses his temper at Vanraj and gets into a fight with him. Anuj tells him to 'just get lost'.