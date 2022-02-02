Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Malvika breaks her partnership with Vanraj; leaves Anu shocked!

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj plans to ruin Anuj's business. He tries to trap Anuj's sister Malvika and makes her fall in love with him. He even manipulates her and instigates her against Anuj. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupamaa spend romantic time together. Malvika confesses that she loves Vanraj in front of Anu and leaves her shocked. Anuj overhears their conversation and loses his calm. Anu tells Anuj to take a day off from work and takes him to a park. Anuj gets happy as it is his first date with Anu. The two start playing badminton and suddenly Anuj slips. He is about to fall when Anu holds his hand and pulls him towards her. She gives a tight hug to Anuj. He ask her if anything would have happened to him. Anu replies that nothing will ever happen to him as she will always be there with him. Also Read - Vanraj from Anupamaa v/s Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans COMPARE the two characters for THIS reason

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will get a call from Mukku and he rushes back home. At home, Mukku feeds sweets to Anuj and Anupamaa. She then tells them that she is going to shift to Mumbai with Vanraj in a week for their business. Anuj screams at her and tells her to break her partnership with Vanraj. He will tell her to be away from Vanraj.

Watch the promo of Anupamaa -

On the other hand, Malvika will then obey Anuj's orders and will break the partnership with Vanraj. As Vanraj reaches Shah house, Kavya threatens him. She will also tell him that she will never leave him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa will meet Vanraj and then threaten him to stay away from Mukku. On the other hand, Mukku will also go to meet Vanraj. Soon, she will announce that she is breaking a partnership with Vanraj. What will happen next? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.