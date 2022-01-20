In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj tries to get closer to Malvika, leaving Kavya upset. He plans to gain Malvika's trust and decides to ruin Anuj's business. Anuj who starts trusting Vanraj hands over the business papers to him. Anupamaa who does not trust Vanraj keeps an eye on him. On the other hand, Anupamaa advises Samar to not end his relationship with Nandini. She shouts at Samar in front of the entire Shah family. Anuj gets upset with Anupamaa. Well, audiences will witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more in the Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows 2021 list by Ormax

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa will catch Malvika and Vanraj red-handed. She gets to know that Vanraj is using Malvika for his benefit. She warns Vanraj to stay away from Malvika. Instead of listening to Anupamaa, Vanraj shows attitude to her. He tells her to focus on her kids or concentrate on Malvika.

On the other hand, Anuj will celebrate Makar Sankranti with Anupamaa. Anuj sees Anupamaa getting ready for the festival and cannot take his eyes off her. He gets mesmerized by her beauty. Anupamaa starts blushing to see Anuj flirting with her. During the celebration of Makar Sankranti, Pakhi will announce that she is going to the US. She says that Vanraj permitted her to go to America. This leaves Anupamaa shocked and she questions Vanraj's decision. Anupamaa and Vanraj get into a verbal fight over parental duties.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa will be upset with Malvika and Vanraj's behavior. Malvika will burn Anupamaa's hand and Anuj will apply it. During this, Anuj will flirt with Anupamaa. He asks Anupamaa if he can call her 'babu' 'shona'. Anupamaa agrees with him and Anuj gets excited after knowing her reply.