Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anu-Vanraj's nasty face-off, Anuj gets mesmerized by Anu's beauty and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu-Vanraj will get into a fight after Pakhi announces that she is going to US. Anupamaa gets shocked to know that Anuj gave her permission. On the other hand, Anuj gets mesmerized by Anu's beauty as she gets ready to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival.