Anupamaa Upcoming Twist 21 February 2022: In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu expressed her love for Anuj and their fans went gaga over their romantic moment that they had been waiting for a long time now. Well, Anu and Anuj's love will create chaos in the Shah house. Anu's family will be upset due to her decision. Well, Anu goes to Shah's house after expressing her love for Anuj and Vanraj starts insulting her. Anu will be seen giving him a befitting reply. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Baa will tell Anu to marry Anuj and Vanraj will also be seen pressurizing her to tie the knot soon. Anupamaa will refuse to marry Anuj as she says that she will not take any decision due to the fear of society. Also Read - Alpana Buch in Anupamaa to Niyati Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Glamarous off-screen avatars of 7 TV mothers-in-law will certainly surprise you

On the other hand, Samar will inform Anupamaa that he parted ways from Nandini. This will leave Anu upset and heartbroken. Anupamaa's brave attitude will leave Vanraj upset. While Anuj will again start his business with Anu and this leaves Vanraj angry. He gets surprised to know that despite ruining everything, Anuj is starting from the beginning. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia shows off his swag in latest video; Aneri Vajani has a serious question about his clothing

Meanwhile, Kinjal will secretly talk to her boyfriend and Baa will overhear her conversation. Kinjal will get to know that Baa is spying on her. Baa suspects something wrong is going on in Kinjal's mind. Baa tells Vanraj about the same and he catches her red-handed in front of everyone. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans trend #MaAnconfessions after Anu finally reveals her love to Anuj; call them Mr and Mrs Kapadia

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnupamaAbhira (@anupama_abhira)

Soon, Vanraj and Anupamaa will come face to face and have an ugly fight due to Kinjal. Vanraj starts taunint Anu. What will happen next? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.