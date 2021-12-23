Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj threatens to commit suicide, Malvika hugs Vanraj in front of Kavya

In Anupamaa's show, Malvika is up to destroying everything as she does not want any other woman in Anuj's life apart from her. Malvika has started showing her true colours to Anuj. She brought Anupamaa to her house and the latter was seen cooking breakfast for both Anuj and Malvika. But, Malvika stops Anupamaa from making breakfast for Anuj and says she will make food for him. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, a tremendous fight will happen between Anuj and Malvika. Anuj will be seen prasiing Anupamaa in front of Malvika. She loses her temper on Anuj and alleges that he made her an orphan. She even started believing that Anupamaa is everything for Anuj. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Anupamaa to Imlie, Highest TRP TV shows of 2021, Watch now

Malvika even claims that she broke up because of Anuj and in anger, she leaves the house. Anuj gets shocked as Malvika walks out of the house and says that if Malvika does not return he will commit suicide. Anuj rushes to search for Malvika and is about to fall but Anupamaa saves him. While on the other hand, Malvika reaches Shah house and takes permission from Baa if she can stay with them. After getting permission, Malvika hugs Vanraj and Kavya boil in anger seeing Vanraj and Malvika together. On the other hand, Samar promises Nandini that they will get married soon. Meanwhile, Paritosh will take up the responsibility of the cafe and Kinjal will support him. Rakhi tells Paritosh to be a waiter and he will stop talking to her. What will happen next? Will Malvika create problems between Anuj and Anupamaa? Will Malvika's entry into Vanraj's life create chaos in his married life? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa. Also Read - From Anupamaa to Imlie: Times when TV shows COPIED iconic Bollywood scenes to boost TRPs