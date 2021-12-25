Anupamaa Upcoming Twist December 25, 2021 episode no 457: Anupamaa's show has been ruling the audience's hearts with its unique storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show rank on top of the TRP charts. The show has always managed to keep the audiences entertained with its twists and turns. The makers have roped in actress Aneri Vajani who is currently seen playing the role of Malvika (Anuj's sister) in the show. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika rushes to Shah's house. She takes permission from Baa and stays in the house. On the other hand, Anuj gets stunned as Malvika leaves his house. He rushes to find her and gets emotional. Anupamaa stands by him and takes his care. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj allows Malvika to stay with them against Kavya's wish. Vanraj tells Kavya that even Anupamaa had allowed her to stay at their house when she had suddenly come like Malvika. Kavya loses her calm at Vanraj due to Malvika. Also Read - Bharti Singh announces pregnancy, Anupamaa fans not impressed by Malvika, Nakuul Mehta tests COVID-19 positive and more — Top TV news of the week

Anuj and Anupamaa rush to Shah house to take back Malvika home. But, Malvika refuses to go back home with them and says she wants to stay with them. Anupamaa allows her to stay at the Shah house. Malvika leaves Anuj and Anupamaa surprised as she tells her that she is not angry with them. Anupamaa tries to make Malvika understand that the bond between siblings is unbreakable and that she should forgive her brother. Malvika agrees with Anupamaa and hugs Anuj. She even tells him that she will come back soon. Anupamaa and Anuj leave from there and halt at the tea stall. Anupamaa asks Anuj why did Malvika say that she is not angry with her. Anuj talks to Anupamaa about Malvika and Vanraj working together. Anupamaa asks Anuj if he doubts Vanraj? On the other hand, Vanraj and Malvika play a game of ludo and she loses. Malvika transfers money into his account.