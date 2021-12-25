Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika REFUSES to leave Vanraj and go back home with Anuj and Anupamaa; Kavya gets angry

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist December 25, 2021 episode no 457: Vanraj allows Malvika to stay with them at Shah house and goes against his wife Kavya. Malvika hugs Vanraj and Kavya gets angry seeing them together.