Anupamaa shocking twist: Bapuji wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj; Rakhi Dave to create problem in Shah house

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist 30 December 2021 episode no 461: In the upcoming episodes Bapuji wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj soon. Malvika tells Anupamaa that she is eagerly waiting for her to become her sister in-law. On the other hand, Rakhi Dave enters the Shah house, will she create problems in Anupamaa's life?