Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: In the show, viewers are in love with Anuj and Anupamaa's chemistry. The love for each other is making fans fall in love with them. Malvika desperately wants Anupamaa to marry Anuj. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika along with Shah's family members prepare for a big Christmas party in the house. Baa also helps Malvika in decorating the house. On the other hand, Anupamaa prepares a carrot cake for Malvika, but Anuj troubles her.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Malvika, Vanraj, Kavya and others get ready for the Christmas party. Anuj and Anupamaa will reach the Shah house to celebrate Christmas with everyone. Meanwhile, Malvika will praise Anuj and Anupamaa's jodi as they come to the party together. She even tells Bapuji to get Anuj and Anupamaa married soon. Malvika tells everyone that she wants Anupamaa to be her sister-in-law. Listening to Malvika, Anupamaa will lose her temper and shout at her. Anupamaa will tell Malvika to not discuss her personal life. Malvika gets angry at her and leaves the Shah house. But later understands her mistake and apologizes to Anupamaa. Malvika returns to the Shah house.

As the party starts, Anupamaa will be seen flirting with Anuj and tells her that she will soon get married to him. On the other hand, Bapuji thinks about Anupamaa's second marriage and plans to talk to her. At the same time, Anuj feels that Anupamaa's behaviour has changed a lot.

Soon, Rakhi Dave will make an entry at the Shah house. Her dhamakedaar entry will ruin Malvika's Christmas party. What will happen next?