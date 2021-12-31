Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj REVEALS a big secret to Anupamaa; gifts his property papers to Malvika as Christmas present

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Malvika hosts a Christmas party for everyone. During the party Anuj reveals a big secret to Anupamaa and everyone gets shocked to know this. Malvika gets upset with Anuj for revealing the truth. On the other hand, Anuj will be seen giving his property papers to Malvika as Christmas present which will leave her angry.