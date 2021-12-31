The current track of Anupamaa has been focused on the chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj. Audiences are going gaga over their cute chemistry and nok-jhok. The upcoming storyline of Anupamaa is getting interesting with time and fans are eagerly waiting to see Anupamaa and Anuj married. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Malvika threw a Christmas party in the Shah house. Along with Malvika, Baa and others helped her in decorating the house. Anuj and Anupamaa also reach the Shah house to celebrate Christmas with everyone. Anupamaa makes carrot cake for Malvika and gives it to her. Malvika tells Bapuji that she wants Anupamaa and Anuj to get married soon. Bapuji also tells her that he will talk to Anupamaa about it. As the party starts, Malvika tells everyone that she wants Anupamaa to be her sister-in-law. Anupamaa gets angry at Malvika and interruts her. In anger, Malvika leaves the house but later understands her mistake. She apologizes to Anupamaa and comes back to the Shah house. Also Read - Anupamaa cast's New Year 2022 plans REVEALED; here's how Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others will celebrate

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj will be seen ignoring Kavya at the Christmas party and this makes her angry. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen romancing at the party and having a gala time together. The two will be seen playing games with the family. During the game, Anupamaa will put a garland around Anuj's neck and he will get surprised to see her different avatar. He feels something suspicious about her.

Soon, Anuj will make a big announcement and inform everyone that Malvika is not his real sister. But, Malvika's parents had adopted Anuj as a child. Anupamaa and other members of the Shah family will be surprised to know this. Malvika will get upset with Anuj for spilling the truth.

During the Christmas party, Anuj will give his property papers to Malvika as a gift. Malvika will once again get angry with Anuj.