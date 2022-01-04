Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj and Anupamaa get romantic; Malvika calls Kavya 'pati chor'

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will be helping Anupamaa in draping sari. He will stop watching India and Pakistan match and will be seen helping her out. On the other hand, Vanraj will be seen instigating Malvika against Anuj. Malvika will try and convince him to not divorce Kavya. Vanraj will hug Malvika and seeing them together will make Kavya lose her cool. She will be seen reprimanding Malvika, but the latter will call her a 'pati chor'.