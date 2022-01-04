Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj and Anupamaa get romantic; Malvika calls Kavya 'pati chor'

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist 4 January 2022: The makers have kept the viewers hooked to their show by adding romantic moments in Anupamaa and Anuj's life. Their budding romance is having fans for them and they want the two to get married soon. We saw how Anuj has started calling Anupamaa Malvika's sister-in-law. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj revealed to everyone that he is not Malvika's real brother, but her parents had adopted him. Malvika gets angry at Anuj for revealing their family's secret to the Shah family. During the Christmas party, Anuj declared that he will give his entire property to his sister Malvika. Due to this, Malvika loses her calm at Anuj. The two get into an argument. Anupamaa tries to calm them down. Also Read - Anupamaa UPCOMING TWIST: Kinjal to ensure Vanraj-Paritosh fail in their nasty plans for Malvika

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen spending quality time together post-Christmas party. During this time, Anuj will decide to make several revelations to Anupamaa about his past life. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he wants to live a simple life just like her. He tells her that she is always happy in her life and he wants to be exactly like her. Anupamaa tells Anuj that she will always respect him whether he is rich or not. She considers him as a friend and will always be by his side. Anuj will be still hiding a few things from Anupamaa. On the other hand, Vanraj will be seen instigating Malvika against Anuj. Malvika will get angry with Vanraj but will go and talk to him. She will be seen telling Vanraj to not divorce Kavya. Vanraj will then pull Malvika and hug her. Seeing Malvika and Vanraj hugging each other, Kavya will lose her cool. She will be seen reprimanding Malvika and will tell her to stay away from Vanraj. Within no time, Malvika will be seen giving a befitting reply to Kavya and will call her 'pati chor'.

Fans of Anupamaa will witness romance in the upcoming episode between Anuj and Anupamaa. The two will be seen getting all romantic. Anuj will be helping Anupamaa in draping sari. He will stop watching India and Pakistan match and will be seen helping her out. He suddenly sees Anupamaa talking to GK and hears her making some promise. This will leave Anuj upset. What will happen next?