Anupamaa has managed to grab viewers' attention with its unique storyline and plot. Audiences are loving Kavya and Anupamaa's friendship which has added much more difficulties in Vanraj's life. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj gets angry seeing Kavya back in his life. On the other hand, Anupamaa will teach a lesson to Vanraj. As Kavya enters the Shah house, Vanraj takes a jibe at their friendship. He will also insult Kavya and claim that he is getting suffocated because of her. Anupamaa loses her calm at shouts at Vanraj. She reminds him how he destroyed her life.

Soon, Anuj will decide to reveal the 26-year-old secret in front of Anupamaa. He will show her his old diary and tell her that he bought the rose flower 26 years ago to give it to her. Anupamaa gets shocked knowing the truth and then starts blushing. She tells Anuj that the dried rose is the most precious gift to her.

Watch the promo -

Netizens are beaming with joy after seeing the promo of the upcoming show. The fans of the Anupamaa show are thanking the makers for showing the 'most awaited moment' between Anuj and Anupamaa. One user wrote, 'The most awaited moment I craved to be shown the soonest possible way Loudly crying face Red heart

FINALLY Anupama ko red diary & laminated rose mil hii gayi Pleading facePleading facePleading face Can't wait for tomorrow', while the other said, 'The most awaited moment is here Red dairy is out That red Rose is in her hand Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Want anuj to share every detail wid #anupamaa when he first saw her n started feeling for her.. Wid date n timing Relieved face'.

Here's how fans reacted -

