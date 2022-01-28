Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj REVEALS 26-year-old secret to Anu; fans thank makers for the 'most awaited moment' – watch video

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will show his old diary and tell her that he bought the rose flower 26 years ago to give it to her. Fans of #MaAn could not stop praising their chemistry and called the episode 'most awaited moment'.