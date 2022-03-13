Anagha Bhosale, , , Helly Shah, Surbhi Chandna and more check out the list of TV celebs who have made it to the Instagrammers of the week. These celebs managed to grab attention with their social media post and their fans got a sneak peek into their lives. Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini stunned everyone with her never seen before avatar. Nia Sharma is already setting summer fashion goals in her bright red tee and white shorts. Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in her latest photoshoot and more. So, let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the week below... Also Read - Bipasha Basu's pregnancy, Madalsa Sharma's reaction on Anagha Bhosale quitting acting and more; 10 BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week

Anagha Bhosale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale who essayed the role of Nandini recently shared a series of pictures with her new look. She left her fans shocked with her new hair colour. Anagha's drastic transformation is visible in these photos. Netizens massively trolled for and even called her 'jhooti'. Anagha was all smiles as she posed for the pictures. Netizens made fun of her new look and criticized her.

Nia Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma set the temperatures soaring as she is already setting summer fashion goals in the pictures. The gorgeous actress donned a black bikini and looked super hot as she flaunted her well-toned body. She completed her look with light make-up, sunglasses and left her tresses open.

Helly Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

Swaragini actress Helly Shah recently posed in a black retro bikini for her latest photoshoot. She completed her look with wet hair, glossy lips and a seductive gaze. Fans are stunned with Helly's sensuous picture. The actress has used a shrug to cover up.

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Naagin actress Hina Khan's latest pictures grabbed everyone's attention. The actress donned a sexy black off-shoulder top and baggy pants. She completed her look with tying high ponytail, heavy eye make-up, light lipstick, jewellery. Hina gave Boss lady vibes and her fans were calling her ‘hotness queen’.

Surbhi Chandna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Actress Surbhi Chandna amazed her fans with her OH-SO gorgeous pictures. She dressed in a black strapless gown and upped her fashion game with a diamond choker. She treated her fans with her beautiful pictures and looks perfect.