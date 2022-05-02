Asim Riaz calls girlfriend Himanshi Khurana his 'peace of mind'; fans praise the jodi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has collaborated once again with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The handsome actor and model have called his girlfriend his 'peace of mind' and fans are in love with the jodi. Asim recently took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a glimpse of the song 'Pinjra' as she shared the poster of it. In the picture, Asim was seen lovingly holding his girlfriend Himanshi. The two looked head over heels in love with one another. He captioned the picture as, "'Before the day i met you, life was so unkind but you're the key to my peace of mind'. #PINJRA out on 06.05.2022. Official TEASER out tomorrow.#asimriaz ft #himanshi". Also Read - From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar: A look at weird demands made by celebs before signing a film including no intimate scenes and more

The song Pinjra will be released on May 6 and is one of the most anticipated songs that fans are waiting for. Reportedly, the two have sung the song in their voices. Asim had tweeted as he announced the release date of his song and wrote, "We are dropping our most awaited punjabi track 'Pinjra' on 6th May. The first ever song in which @realhimanshi (Himanshi Khurana) has given her vocals and i am rapping in it. Poster will be out soon. Stay tuned guys for more updates ♥️".

Himanshi tweeted saying, Himanshi tweeted " Pinjra is releasing on 6th May.. Poster will be out soon. Stay tuned for more updates ♥️". Asim and Himanshi have previously worked together in songs such as Kalla Sohna Nai, Khayaal Rakhya Kar, Gallan Bholiyan, Sky High, Afsos Karoge etc. The two met on 's reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and fell in love with each other. Post the show, the two were spotted at several events together. Their fans lovingly call them 'Asimanshi' and root for the two.