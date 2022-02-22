Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta to play the role of Shaktimaan? His BTS picture with OG superhero will leave you awestruck

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta shares a BTS picture with actor Mukesh Khanna who played the role of Shaktimaan. His fans are eagerly waiting him to play the superhero character.