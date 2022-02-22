2 actor who is currently seen playing the role of Ram in the show has managed to win hearts with his exceptional performance and cute chemistry with actress aka Priya. Well, recently the handsome actor shared a picture with actor who played the role of Shaktiman. Nakuul captioned the picture as, 'nostalgia thing and shooting the breeze with the OG Shaktiman'. Well, this picture went viral on social media and his fans are speculating that Nakuul can be the perfect fit to play the role of young Shaktiman. Nakuul's fans are going gaga and cannot wait to see him in the superhero avatar. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans furious with the writing team; say, 'You both deserved better show'

Moreover, Nakuul's fans are curious to know if the actor is working on the upcoming project along with the OG superhero. Well, it seems like a collaboration that fans have been waiting for.

Reportedly, it is stated that there will be a film on the character of that will be made in three parts. The teaser of the film came out recently, which showed the shadow of Satan on Mumbai city.

On the work front, Nakuul is a popular TV actor who did various TV shows including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, , and many more.