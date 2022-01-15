’s 2 is one of the most popular shows on TV. and 's characters managed to keep the audiences hooked with their super cute chemistry. The show has recently crossed the 100 episodes mark and the entire team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are on cloud nine these days. The on-screen couple Ram and Priya made viewers fall in love with their nok-jhok and also made them realize that happiness lies in small things. In a recent interview with ETimes, Nakuul and Disha spoke about their new milestone and thanked their fans for the immense love and support they gave to their show. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Shehnaaz Gill photoshoot goes VIRAL, Wedding plans of Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash in trolled Bigg Boss 15 and more

Actress Disha, who plays the role of Priya in the show said, "With every episode, we have strived to give something new to the audience. With time, our character arches have beautifully evolved. Priya has given me a new meaning in life. She has given me so much love from the audience and even from my family members. It's absolutely unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already."

Actor Nakuul who plays the role of Ram in the show called the journey beautiful and exciting. He also said that the character Ram is quite special for him and he loved bringing him alive on-screen for the viewers. He said, "it's been overwhelming to receive the love I have been getting for the show be it London or Delhi. Grateful to the wonderful ensemble I get to jam with each day on set. I want to thank our fans for supporting our journey and for helping us reach here. Here's to a hundred, even a thousand more episodes! May we always stay in the hearts of our audiences and may we keep giving them reasons to keep coming back to #RaYA."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a story about Ram and Priya who are in their thirties and are madly in love with their families. The two falls in love post their marriage and their cute chemistry has always made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The show was premiered on 30 August 2021. The upcoming episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will have huge twists and turns in their plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in keeping fans entertained with their storyline. The current episode is focused on the romantic relationship between Ram and Priya.