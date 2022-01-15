Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 100 episodes; Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar overwhelmed by their fans love

Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar completed 100 episodes mark recently. Nakuul and Disha thanked their fans for the immense love and support they gave to their show.