2 is one of the most popular shows on TV that has managed to grab viewers' attention with its unique storyline and love story. and Priya Sood's chemistry has made fans fall in love with them. But, for a long time now the fans have been complaining about the writing of the plot. RaYa fans want the writers to showcase the love story of Ram and Priya soon. But, the writers of the show focused on Vedika, Nandini, and Mahendra. In the past few episodes, Ram and Priya have become quite protective of one another and this scene has left fans happy finally. Well, it seems the ardent fans of the show have their priorities quite clear and cannot compromise on the same.

According to the reports, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have roped in actor Piyush Sachdev who will play the female protagonist Priya's friend named Krish in the show. His character will be positive and fun-loving. Well, there will not be a love angle shown between him and Priya, but their closeness will make Ram upset. A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife.com who informed us that Krish's entry will bring Ram and Priya closer to each other and they will soon understand their feelings for one another. Ram and Priya will then confess their feelings to each other, all thanks to Krish.

Well, this major twist will leave RaYa fans beaming with joy as their favourite jodi will soon confess their love for each other. Actress will come to promote the movie, Mai on Netflix. The show is produced by under Balaji Telefilms and this is the reboot version of the famous Bade Acche Lagte Hain show.