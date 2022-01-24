Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pranav Misshra lists his most UNFORGETTABLE scenes from the show

2 is one of the most popular shows on the television. The show has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in its current storyline. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show interesting for the viewers. Ram and Priya's on-screen chemistry has managed to win millions of hearts. Well, recently Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 achieved a milestone as the show clocked 100 episodes and the cast of the show was beaming with joy. Actor Pranav Misshra who plays the role of Priya's cousin Akki and Ram's sister Shivina's husband in the show recently spoke his heart out in an interview with TellyChakkar. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more

The handsome actor spoke about his journey in the show and said that he is extremely grateful to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and is happy that he is sharing screen space with one of the best actors in television industry today. He even spoke about the most unforgettable scenes he has performed in the show that remained special for him. He was quoted saying, 'The most unforgettable scene that I performed so far was when I exposed Anjali and shouted at her. I really felt great performing that scene. It was very special as my character Akki's journey towards maturity started. Also, I love another scene where I had to reach my wedding but I didn't. But I finally arrived.' Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Big Twist: Priya meets with an accident, Ram confesses his love in a distraught state

He said that he wished he got scenes with Aditya, Abhinav, and all the people with whom he haven't had one on one conversations. On the personal front, Pranav was in a four-year-long relationship with a scriptwriter, Arundhati Sharma, but the two parted ways a few weeks back. According to SpotboyE, Pranav and Arundhati had got married in 2017 in a court marriage have recently broken up after four years of relationship. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 TWIST: Ram pampers Priya while on a date; RaYa fans are in love with drunk Priya – read tweets

On the work front, Pranav has earlier featured in shows like Jodha Akbar, Internet Wala Love, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, and Naagin among others.