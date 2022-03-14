2 is one of the most popular shows on television. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show number one. The show and the actors of the show manage to keep the audiences hooked to their love story. The show has given several reasons to binge-watch it. Currently, the show has been witnessing some shocking twists and turns in its episodes. Audiences are beaming with joy as their favorite jodi Ram and Priya are getting closer with each passing day. On the other hand, Nandini is not ready to accept their bond, While, Vedhika is not willing to let Ram and Priya unite and comes up with a big drama to create misunderstanding between the couple. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more – Vote for the Best On-Screen Jodi on TV

In the upcoming episode, Mahendra and Shashi are waiting for a golden opportunity to kill Ram as they missed their chance last time. But, this time Priya will not be able to save Ram as she always does. This time, Ram will meet with an accident and gets severely injured. Ram will bleed heavily and the family will not be aware of his accident as they will be busy with their Mahashivaratri celebration. How will Priya react to Ram's accident as she cannot see him in pain. Stay tuned for more updates on the show.