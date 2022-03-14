Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SHOCKING SPOILER: Ram gets severely injured as he meets with an accident; will Priya save him again?
In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram will meet with an accident and get severely injured. He will bleed heavily, will Priya be able to save him? What will happen next?
