and 's popular drama show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have kept the viewers hooked to their show. The fans of the show have recently bashed the writers for shaping up the characters of Ram and Priya in poor light. They even complained that the makers are focusing on the negative characters rather than Ram and Priya's love story. Well, recently it seems as the star cast of the show is quite upset with the writers. Yes, you read that right, here's what exactly happened.

A source to the star cast was quoted by Bollywoodlife.com saying that the actors are upset with the writers for not giving them enough screen time. The source even revealed that the star cast of the show spoke to the writers and discussed their issues. The makers have amped up their writing and have promised to give equal screen time to the cast along with interesting characters.

The makers of the show are trying their level best to hold the attention of the viewers but it seems as the netizens are not happy with their efforts. They keep on slamming the writers and makers for lazy wiring and affecting the show's TRP.

The show is produced by under Balaji Telefilms and it is the reboot version of Bade Acche Lagte Hain show which gained a lot of popularity in 2011. Part 2 of the show features Nakuul, Disha in the lead roles, while Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh, Pranav Misshra, Anjum Fakih, and many more in main roles.