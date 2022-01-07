Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi is 'back to being mischievous', Jankee Parekh shares health update

After Nakuul Mehta tested positive for COVID-19, their son Sufi also contracted the virus. Well, recently mommy Jankee shared an emotional note on social media and gave Sufi's health update.