Popular TV actor and his wife Jankee Parekh were facing a hard time as their son Sufi got tested positive for COVID-19. After daddy Nakuul tested positive for the virus, their son also contracted it. The 11-month-old baby boy Sufi's condition was getting deteriorated and he was hospitalized Well, recently mommy Jankee shared an emotional note on social media and gave Sufi's health update. "The last 4 days have been overwhelming to say the least. So many of you have reached out.. friends, family, acquaintances, people I've met online, concerned new parents and so many strangers. Thank you for checking in on Sufi and offering your prayers and wishes, all of which we greatly cherish as a family. This reaffirms my belief that we must SHARE. Not just the good part but we must share our struggles, our challenges and our battles. To document them for posterity and look back at them on a day when one may feel hopeless and use this to gather the strength to continue and overcome (sic)."

She further added saying, "But the real takeaway for me is that if even one other person can use this experience to be more cautious, more alert and in times of challenge, derive even an iota of courage or hope through this, then this fight was not just ours. Sufi is getting stronger by the day and is back to being his mischevious and inquisitive self. That's the beauty about babies, right!! Their resilience and their ability to forget what they have gone through and continue with life like nothing ever happened I wish I could posses that! For anyone who may need any kind of support, a pead. reference or just a conversation about the same, I am a DM away (sic)."

Fans of Nakuul and Jankee started sending them get-well-soon messages after knowing about their son Sufi's health. Nakuul reacted to Jankee's post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, 'So glad to see Sufi is doing better and better! Children bounce back from almost everything life throws at them in comparison to parents - So let yourself heal as well', while another commented saying, 'Champion Mumma and Dadda Ka champion Beta and sending you lots of squishy hugs, kisses and unconditional love you so much my JanFi'. 'My love to your beautiful family .loads of hugs only to my dear SUFI', wrote another user.

Nakuul and his wife Jankee welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3, 2021.