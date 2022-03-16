Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi who has managed to rule millions of hearts with her exceptional performance in various TV shows has recently spoken about her struggles before a break on TV, pay disparity, plans, and more. The actress opens up on her initial days of struggle and revealed that she had to go through multiple auditions. In an interview with Pinkvilla.com, Shivangi said, “There was a lot of struggle and a lot of things. Yes, it wasn’t easy at all. I don't remember the count but there were a lot of auditions. Everyday I think we used to give three to four auditions for six months. So yes, that happened and then I got my first break.” Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shamita Shetty, Madhuri Dixit Nene leave us sorely disappointed with their fashion choices

Shivangi who is currently seen playing the role of Anandi on season 2 spoke about the pay disparity between male and female actors. She revealed that the pay disparity does not happen in the TV industry. "Yes of course, in the movie industry we have heard a lot about it. But I think TV mein it's the same for girls and boys. I'll talk about TV only because I am a part of that industry, so I don't think that difference is there. You and your experience, I think that matters and not because you are a male you will get more, or a female so you will get less. I don't think it's there in the television (business)," says Shivangi.

Shivangi who won hearts with her role as Naira and Sirat in said that it is the talent that people should see and on that basis they should get paid. She added saying, "To pay someone on the basis of their gender is absolutely wrong. I think it's the talent that people should see and on that basis only you should also get paid."

The gorgeous actress even said that TV has given her everything and her respect for TV will always be at the top. On the work front, Shivangi started her acting debut with show in 2013. Then she got her breakthrough with the role of Poonam in Begusarai. Later, she was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Beintehaa, Love by Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and more shows.