Balika Vadhu 2 promo: Anandi's birth brings happiness to her family; declare her a 'bahu' the moment she's born – watch video

is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to grab viewers' attention with its simple storyline. The show is all set to return to the small screen with its season 2 and viewers are all excited for the same. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making their show popular and are releasing new promos.

The makers have released a new promo of their much-anticipated show, wherein a woman is seen going into labor and gives birth to a baby girl. The family members name the baby girl 'Anandi' and celebrate her birth by deciding her fate. Anandi's family decides to get her married at a young age and calls her 'bahu' of another family as soon as she is born.

Watch the video here

The second season of Balika Vadhu is targeted to showcase the culture of child marriage and how it ruins the life of the child.

The video is captioned as, "Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje se sirf #Colors par."

Child actor Shreya Patel has been roped into essay the role of Anandi in the second season of Balika Vadhu. Actor Vansh Sayani will be seen playing the lead role. The shooting of the show has already begun last month in Rajasthan. Riddhi Nayak Shukla, , Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, are also part of the show. Balika Vadhu 2 will start airing on August 9, 2021.

The first season of Balika Vadhu began in 2008 and starred , , , , , and in pivotal roles.