Balika Vadhu 2 promo: Anandi's birth brings happiness to her family; declare her a 'bahu' the moment she's born – watch video

The shooting of Balika Vadhu 2 will start airing on August 9, 2021 and will star Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla in pivotal roles.