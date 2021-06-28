Balika Vadhu 2 PROMO: Will the new Anandi be able to end the age-old tradition of child marriage? Find out here

Television's most popular and loved show will soon be back with its season 2. The promo of the second season is out on the channel and it showcases the evil side of child marriage in India. The makers of the show will explore and address the existing issue of child marriages in our country and how it affects a woman's life. Also Read - Balika Vadhu’s Toral Rasputra aka Anandi: ‘I won’t be comfortable growing more older onscreen’

In the promo, a cute little girl is seen dressed in colorful attire. She is being called beautiful by a woman who says they will have to find 'nanha rajkumar' for her.

The promo was captioned as, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai."

The show will star Shreya Patel, Vansh Sayani, and others in main roles. The shooting for the show has already begun in Rajasthan and the cast and crew are expected to move to Mumbai soon.

In Balika Vadhu 1 which aired in 2008, Anandi got married at a young age and tries to adapt to her new life with her in-laws. and played the lead roles of Anandi and Jagya. Later, late actresses and essayed the grown-up parts. After Pratyusha left the show, actress played the role of Anandi.

Are you excited about Balika Vadhu 2?