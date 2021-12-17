Popular comedian and her husband, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa are all set to welcome their first child in April 2022. The two are quite excited and are on cloud nine these days. The comedienne Bharti took to social media to announce the good news to all her fans and loved ones. Recently, while talking to Bombay Times about her pregnancy phase, the mommy to be said that she is five months pregnant and the baby is due at the end of April. She even said that their families did not want them to talk about it till she completed four months. Bharti revealed that she disclosed the news of her pregnancy to their families after she completed three months. Bharti often joked about becoming parents on various reality shows that they were hosting. She even said that Haarsh was in tears after knowing that he is going to be a father. Bharti said that during the shoot of Dance Deewane, they learned about her pregnancy. Also Read - It's CONFIRMED! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa announce their pregnancy in cutest way possible; party with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others to celebrate

She even said that 'Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai'. Bharti even shared that she has been experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of her. She even spoke about her weight loss journey and said that she shed almost 15 kgs in a year. During the pandemic, she decided to work on herself and lose weight for a healthier lifestyle. As she suffers from Asthma, she planned to become healthy and fit. Bharti even said that they had not planned to go the family way, but 'a child is God's gift and this is His blessings. I find it so funny', said the actress.

She further added saying, 'Main kal tak bachchi thi, logon ke saath flirt karti thi aur ab sab kuch khatam ho gaya (laughs!).' Bharti is glad that she has been working during her pregnancy and says that she wants to work till the ninth month. 'Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle', says the comedian. The two are planning to work as possible before the baby is born so that they get quality time with their little one.

Bharti toed the knot with her longtime beau Haarsh in 2017. The two will soon be hosting Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.