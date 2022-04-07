Comedian who recently delivered a baby boy on April 3 shared the first picture from the hospital post her delivery. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are on cloud nine these days after they welcomed their little bundle of joy into this world. The couple announced the good news as they took to their Instagram. They shared a picture from their maternity shoot and captioned it, “It’s a BOY.” Within no time, their friends and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy's nursery is the cutest corner in the new parents' colourful 2-BHK home [VIEW PICS]

Recently, Bharti took to her Instagram stories and shared her first picture and wrote, 'ab nind nahi jaagna hai bas'. In the video, the new mommy donned a black outfit and was seen lying on the bed. Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh documented her journey from labor pain to giving birth to their child. Bharti had shared a vlog on her YouTube handle documenting her journey from two days before delivering the baby. She had revealed that she had been experiencing pain in her back two days before delivering. Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of their shoe Comedy Cirkus. The two got married in December 2017 in Goa. The two are currently seen hosting Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra.