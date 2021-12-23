actor has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media and informed his fans about his health. He even informed everyone that he will be binge-watching some international web series, listening to podcasts, eating homemade warm meals, and consuming medicines to fight the virus and get well soon. Nakuul shared a series of pictures of himself along with images of food. He captioned the post as, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for , a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome… ❤️?" Also Read - Here's why Hina Khan HATES these 7 celebs from the industry

Take a look at his post - Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Grih Pravesh video goes viral, Neil Bhatt's character Virat gets backlash from fans and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Within no time, fans and loved ones wished Nakuul a speedy recovery and even poured immense love for him. Nakuul's co-star from Ishqbaaz Kunal Jai Singh wrote, "“Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” You're gonna beat this like a lion my man!!!" Actor Karan V Grover wrote, "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just inventing a word there ) ?". , Ashlesha Savant, Gaurav Kapoor, , and others sent him lots of love. Nakuul's co-star wrote We are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon." Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Nakuul Mehta but THIS actor was the first choice for Ram Kapoor’s role

On the professional front, Nakuul and Disha play lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.