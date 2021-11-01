Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu recently announced a heartfelt tribute song for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. But, within no time, the singer was massively trolled for his tweet by netizens. Jaan responded to allegations of ‘disrespecting his legacy’ by announcing a tribute song on a late actor and his rumoured girlfriend titled Mera Tu. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Are you disappointed with Umar Riaz's performance so far? Vote Now

Jaan tweeted saying, "Mera Tu" will release post-Diwali :). Replying to his tweet, a user wrote, 'We should make a tribute for @jaankumarsanu on his BB 14 journey and include all the insults that he got from Nikki (Tamboli) and also the way his dad disowned him on the TV. At that time, I felt bad for him but he deserves it.' Jaan was quick enough in replying to the user by saying, 'Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko (Make it quickly, brother. I will promote your cheap mentality) :)' Also Read - Tu Yaheen Hai: Visuals of a distraught and lonely Shehnaaz Gill missing Sidharth Shukla will make you want to hold your loved ones closer – view pics

Take a look at the tweet - Also Read - 5 times Rashami Desai set the internet on fire with her too hot to handle pictures

"Mera Tu" will release post Diwali :)#SidNaaz — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

"Disrespecting his legacy" by dedicating a song to him and shehnaaz ? Bro I'm a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised ? This is "disrespecting his legacy" ? I think you need help. Anyways, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday https://t.co/vytE9yy3Nd — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko :) https://t.co/jh6X9YoPZM — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 31, 2021

Another user wrote, 'Lol tribute should be for Sidharth, he is the one who is not with us now but just for few followers, you are disrespecting his legacy. Toh ghatiya soch kis ki hai yeh tujhe bahut ache se pata hai. Isko bhi quote karke answer dena velle Jaanu (You know very well who is the one with a cheap mentality. Why don’t you quote this tweet and reply too, jobless Jaan).'

Jaan slammed the user by tweeting 'Disrespecting his legacy’ by dedicating a song to him and Shehnaaz? Bro, I’m a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is ‘disrespecting his legacy’? I think you need help. Anyway, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday'.

A few days back, Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz released a tribute video for Sidharth titled Tu Yaheen Hai. Jaan tweeted saying that he was thinking about sharing a tribute to ‘Sidnaaz’. Netizens criticized his post and trolled him. Jaan later clarified that his tribute will not be a music video but a simple song written and sung by him for the bond he loved the most.