Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her spiritual side as she visits Brahmakumaris – view pics

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently at the Brahmakumaris and has shared a glimpse from her recent visit. She shared a series of pictures of 'Tower of Peace,' 'Tower of Purity,' 'Tower of Knowledge,' 'the Supreme Soul' along with a beautiful sunflower snap on her Instagram stories.