Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently at the Brahmakumaris. The Punjabi singer-actress shared a series of pictures from her visit. Shehnaaz shared pictures of 'Tower of Peace,' 'Tower of Purity,' 'Tower of Knowledge,' 'the Supreme Soul' along with a beautiful sunflower picture. Well, Bigg Boss season 13's winner late Sidharth Shukla, and his family are strong believers of the Brahmakumaris. In a recent conversation, Shehnaaz spoke her heart out with sister BK Shivani and revealed that she has become a patient and positive person in the past 2 years. She also shared that she always wanted to meet sister BK Shivani and had told Sidharth about the same. Shehnaaz had said that Sidharth had assured her that she will automatically lead her way towards them. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's spoof video with Yashraj Mukhate viral, TMKOC's Shailesh Lodha trolled for The Kapil Sharma Show visit and more

In the video interaction, Shehnaaz called Sidharth her guiding angel and also said that post his death she had lost the desire to live. She said, "Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi." She further said that she realized her strength and promised to always cherish his memories. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill lends her voice to Yashraj Mukhate's new mashup on her Boring Day rant from Bigg Boss 13 – watch video

Also Read - Fans celebrate Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's birthday 7 days earlier; trend 'Happy B'Day Naaz' on Twitter

Shehnaaz said, "Humari journey abhi hai, unki journey complete ho chuki hai. Unka kapda change ho chuka hai lekin woh kahin na kahin aa chuke hain..shakal unki change ho gayi hai but woh dobara iss roop mein aa chuke hain. Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya hai...phir may be continue hoga." She had even mentioned that she has learned how to be deal with situations patiently. She stated that now she does thorough analysis before jumping into anything.

#SidNaaz fans were happy to see Shehnaaz smiling and poured immense love for her. Recently, Shehnaaz collaborated with rapper Yashraj Mukhate and their song went viral on the internet. Shehnaaz's dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 'It's a boring Day' has been converted into a rap by Yashraj. A few days back, Shehnaaz impressed everyone with her singing talent as she sings Raanjha song from Shershaah film and made fans go aww with her voice. Meanwhile, fans celebrate Shehnaaz's birthday 7 days earlier as they trend 'Happy B'Day Naaz' on Twitter.