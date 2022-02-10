Actor who was last seen in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 14 had appeared on ’s chat show JuzzBaat. On the show, Eijaz had admitted that he cheated on his girlfriend, but did not mention the name. Within no time, many assumed that he was referring to . 'The one and only time jab maine kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri zindagi ka nichod nikal diya', said the actor. Also Read - From Bollywood debut to Baahubali: 6 times Nora Fatehi was ignored before she became the Dilbar girl

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Eijaz spoke his heart out and clarified that the woman he spoke about on Rajeev's show was not from showbiz. Well, he even said that he did not regret admitting his mistake on national TV. "I am not that kind of a person who will take anyone else's name because I want to have a kind of revelation on a public platform and show 'Maine galti ki aur mai sudhaar raha hun'. I will never do that by making anyone a crutch. The names that these portals are taking are incorrect," said Eijaz.

He further added saying, "I don't regret it because I have gone and asked for forgiveness from that person long back and that person has forgiven me. So, I had the guts to go and speak that someone like me, who puts my life on such high pedestal, who puts myself 'Oh, I'm principled, I'm righteous' and everything, I just want to say, 'even I have screwed up.' I am human and that makes me human… I am not glorifying my mistakes. I get really upset when these articles come up because I can't keep giving importance to every article. I am just tired of this".

On the personal front, Eijaz is now dating his former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and the two often get spotted together.