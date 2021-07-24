Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia meets boyfriend Eijaz Khan’s father; fans call him ‘zabaan ka pakka’

Bigg Boss 14 most loved couple and are painting the town red with their love. Post Bigg Boss 14 show, both Eijaz and Pavitra have been spotted together at several events and parties. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first dance as man and wife was a mix of romance, goofiness and unconventionality – view pics

Last night, Eijaz took his ladylove to meet his father and shared pictures of their well-spent time. He captioned the pictures as, "Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (I will make you meet my father).... #khandaan #sattarkhan #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia (masks were off only for the picture)."

Pavitra quickly reacted to Eijaz's post and said that she felt blessed to have met his father with an iconic personality. She commented saying, "Blessed blessed blessed ?Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you ".

Eijaz and Pavitra's fans could not hold back their excitement and filled the social media with their comments. “Eijaz Khan being zabaan ka pakka (true to his word),” one commented on the post, while other said, “OMG this pic has my heart the most awaited moment for every pavijazians.” Another one said, “EK ne apna waada pura kiya. mai tujhe apne abba se milwaunga”.

For the uninitiated, Eijaz and Pavitra met on the Bigg Boss 14 show and grabbed everyone's attention with their constant fight. Within no time, the two fell for each other. Inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz had promised Pavitra that he will make her meet his father. Post getting eliminated from the show, the two have been in a relationship and they have expressed their desire to get married to each other.

Recently, Eijaz and Pavitra attended their friend and wife ’s wedding reception.