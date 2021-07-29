Bigg Boss 15: Comedian Sunil Grover approached for Salman Khan’s reality show? – here's what we know

Everyone's favorite reality show Bigg Boss season 15 is around the corner and viewers are quite excited for the same. There are several speculative names of the participants that are doing rounds on social media. According to the reports celebs including , , Harshad Chopda, and among others have been approached for 's reality show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Hina Khan expresses excitement and concerns about Karan Johar's Bigg Boss 15 OTT, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi poster, release date out and more

Actor-comedian has been approached for Bigg Boss season 15. Yes, you read that right. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that comedian Sunil has been approached for the show. The source was quoted saying, “Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

On the work front, Sunil has always tickled everyone funny bone with his characters including Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Devi. Sunil even worked with Salman Khan and 's film . Also Read - Silsila Sidnaaz Ka promo: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute moments will make you want to re-watch Bigg Boss 13 all over again

The last season of Bigg Boss was won by TV actress . This time the Bigg Boss season 15 will be premiering on the OTT space for six weeks before finally airing on the channel. Stay tuned for more interesting content on Bigg Boss 15.