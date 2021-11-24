Bigg Boss 15 contestant got emotional as she revealed that her maths teacher had misbehaved with her when she went for tuition. She even revealed that she wanted to file a police complaint but could not as her parents did not want to. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra being overly possessive about Tejasswi Prakash? Vote now

In a new promo video for Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2, Devoleena revealed how the cruel incident happened. She said, "He was a very good teacher there. Everyone would go to him for tuition. All the good students and two of my best friends also went to him for tuition. Suddenly, after one week, they (my friends) stopped going. They went for one week, but stopped after that."

She further added saying, "Then I went for tuitions and then he misbehaved with me. I went back home and told my mom. We went to sir's house and complained to his wife. All that happened. But, I really wanted to take some strong action, because my two friends were there….perhaps it happened with them as well and then they left the tuitions," she said.

Devoleena even shared various reasons that her friends did not tell her about the incident that had even happened with them. “They did not feel the need to inform me because they must have felt ‘what will society say? What will everyone say?’ My family also thought the same, right? That is why they did not go to the police and did not take any strong action. Today, I feel I must stand for myself and take action,” said the actress.

Devoleena even gave some precious advice to parents and said, “This is advice for society and all parents. Whenever your children are suffering or facing something like this, please, please. Please, take action.”

On the work front, Devoleena has participated in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 15 as a wild card entry.