One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to create its magic once again. The audiences are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 15. A new promo has been released on social media wherein the host gives everyone a sneak peek into the difficult life that the contestants will be living in the show.

In the promo video, Salman says the life of contestants will be tough without comfortable things amidst the open sky and Vishwasundari tree. Salman jokingly asks how the contestants will sleep peacefully around the mosquitoes and various jungle insects. The promo is captioned as, "Iss baar #BB15 ka 'suffer' hoga jungle se shuru! How excited are you? " Within no time, Bigg Boss fans commented and said they cannot hold their excitement level.

A few days back, the first promo of Bigg Boss 15 was released wherein Salman introduced the fans to the theme of this season. Well, the promo already gave an idea that the contestants will surely have a tough time in the show.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside brother-in-law . He will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside .