Bollywood actor is all set to create his magic once again on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor will return on the small screen with the new season of Bigg Boss. The handsome hunk will complete his upcoming film Tiger 3 schedule and return to India next week. Post his return, he will begin shooting for Bigg Boss season 15. The actor interacted with the media through a video on September 23 and had a heart-to-heart conversation.

In a video message which was aired during the Bigg Boss 15 special event at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Salman spoke about the longest relationship he's ever had. The actor said, 'My relationship with Bigg Boss is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Bigg Boss has brought certain permanency in my life. Though sometimes for those four months we don't see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season's end) we are desperate to reunite'.

The 55-year-old actor further continued saying, 'We both are unmarried. We both can think of ourselves as boss without any interference. Bigg Boss chahte hai and main bhi chahta hu. But mujhe jo chahiye woh nahi milta (I don't get what I want). I wish Colors gives me a hike soon'.

According to the reports, Bigg Boss OTT runner-ups and Nishant Bhat will enter Bigg Boss 15. Apart from then, viewers can also expect Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, and other popular celebs who will also participate in the new season. Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2.