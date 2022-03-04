Bigg Boss 15’s best friends Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin sing ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi choddenge’ as they reunite for dinner – watch video

Bigg Boss season 15's best friends Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Neha Bhasin recently had a mini reunion. Rajiv gave a sneak peek to all his fans as he shared a group picture and wrote, "A fun evening. Small dinner with Mum laughs and more laughs!"