Bigg Boss season 15's best friends Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, , and recently had a small reunion. Their bond grew stronger with each passing day and now they are inseparable. Post Bigg Boss 15, these BFFs are often spotted having a gala time with each other and celebrating their forever friendship. Last night Umar, Rajiv, Rashami, and Neha reunited and their reunion was all about singing, dancing, partying, and some delicious food.

Rajiv, Umar, Rashami, and Neha were accompanied by Sai Ketan Rao, Neeti Simoes, Preeti Simoes, and Rajiv's mother. Rajiv gave a sneak peek to all his fans as he shared a group picture from their reunion on his Instagram. He captioned the post as, "A fun evening. Small dinner with Mum… laughs and more laughs!"

Take a look at the picture -

Rashami dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Fans of Rajiv, Umar, Rashami, and Neha were overwhelmed seeing them reunite once again. Rajiv also shared a few more pictures and fun videos from their reunion on his Instagram stories. In one of the stories Umar, Rashami and Neha can be seen singing ‘yeh dosti hum nahi toddenege’. These besties manage to give major friendship goals to many with their strong bond.