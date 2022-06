Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows that have been running successfully since decades now. Host has managed to grab attention with his anchoring skills. The makers are all set to entertain fans with Bigg Boss season 16. The makers will level no stones unturned in making their fans entertained with a new concept. Also Read - Pooja Hegde to Daisy Shah: Actresses whose career didn’t take a flying start despite debut with Bollywood superstars

The makers have approached several celebs for the show. , , , and more celebs are among a few celebrities who have been approached for the show. Reportedly, Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya has been offered Bigg Boss 16. If reports are to be believed then there have been talks between Sonyaa and the makers of Bigg Boss 16. There is no confirmation as of now. If things work out, then Sonyaa will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 which will be her first reality show. Also Read - After bonding with Shah Rukh Khan, bagging film with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill now sets eyes on Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Saamoor (@sonyaaayodhya)

Recently, comedian Ashish Chanchlani was approached for the show apart from Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kaveri Priyam, and Baseer Ali. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan with Prabhas, Nani; Salman Khan with Ram Charan and more pictures of Bollywood superstars with South stars that went VIRAL