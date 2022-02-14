Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on the sets of Salman Khan hosted show; no injuries reported

Bigg Boss season 15 finale took place on 30 January and Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner. Recently a fire broke out on the sets of the reality show which was hosted by Bollywood actor . Yes, you read that right. The fire broke out at around 1 pm on Sunday (February 13). The set of Bigg Boss is located in Goregaon, Mumbai and four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported. News agency ANI tweeted, "A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC". The reason for the fire is unclear. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in denim as they return to Mumbai just ahead of Valentine's Day

Tejasswi lifted the trophy along with the cash prize of ₹40 lakh. Pratik Sehajpal was declared as the first runner-up in the Bigg Boss season 15 while Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up. During the finale, Tejasswi was introduced as the lead actress for 's supernatural drama show Naagin season 6. Tejasswi and Karan are often spotted together and the two make #TejRan fans go aww. Karan even drops on the sets of Naagin 6 to meet his ladylove.