Bigg Boss OTT: 5 things we can expect from the Karan Johar hosted show

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss is coming back with a bang. And this time, on OTT. Yes, Bigg Boss OTT is just round the corner and the makers of the show have promised it will be the most sensational season ever. Well, this time, the controversial show will premiere on the Voot platform from August 8. Bollywood filmmaker will be seen hosting the OTT show. While singer Neha Bhasin has been confirmed as a contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT, there are a lot of names doing the rounds for both the web version and the television version, Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. The list includes , , , Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, , , Tejaswi Prakash, , , , , and more. While we wait for confirmations and things to get interesting, here is a list of 5 things we can expect to see in the digital version of Bigg Boss, that is Bigg Boss OTT.

Bolder in every way

This time around the Bigg Boss OTT will be bolder in every way. Recently, Karan shared the promo of the show on his Instagram and said, 'Toh TV par Salman host karenge suit mein, boot mein. Aur main host karunga Bigg Boss OTT Voot pe'. He even went on to share his ideas for the upcoming web show and said there be risqué clothing, bolder tasks, and audiences pick about the punishments to be given to the contestants.

More controversial

Well, according to sources Bigg Boss OTT will have a 'Stay Connected' theme wherein the contestants will play the game in pairs. The makers of the show are trying their level best to add various twists in the game that will make the competition level even more difficult for the contestants.

Uncensored (fights, abused, PDA)

This season of Bigg Boss will be over-the-top like Salman said in the promo video. "Iss baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top ki TV par ban ho jaaega. TV par mai host karunga, boot mein, suit mein, taaki use pehle aap dekho Voot pe," he said. In every season, audiences witness a lot of catfights, controversies, love angles, PDA, and much more, but this time around viewers will get to see contestants’ journey 24X7 live on Voot, that too uncensored. Isn't this interesting?

Audience angle

Well, this time around the power lies in the hand of audiences. The Janta will decide the contestants, their stay, tasks, and exit from the show. In the promo video, Salman said, "The platform (Voot) will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more."

Celeb power - Past BB contestants, Bollywood stars coming to promote their projects

Several celebs are promoting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, , Gauahar Khan, and other Ex-Bigg Boss contestants are eagerly waiting for it, and we won't be surprised if these and more Bollywood stars (since Karan Johar is hosting) head to the Bigg Boss OTT house for various promotions.

Well, Bigg Boss OTT holds a lot of promise. Let's wait and watch if it is able to keep us hooked like Salman Khan's show.