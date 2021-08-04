Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant Neha Bhasin is already predicting her win for the season? – here's what she has to say

Popular singer is gaining all the necessary attention since she has been the first confirmed contestant who will be participating in the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT show. In a conversation with ANI, the singer said that for many years the makers of Bigg Boss were approaching her to participate and they even had multiple meetings. Neha discussed the same with her family and decided to participate. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Who is the most Over The Top contestant from the past seasons of the controversial reality show? - Vote Now

The 38-year-old singer shared that her mother was against her participating in the reality show as it is a risk factor for public image and it exposes your real self in front of the world. "I have understood that there is a huge fan following of Bigg Boss, it's a huge platform and everyone in the country connects to it... and all those who go to Bigg boss and come out, have had positive changes only in their lives," Neha told ANI.

She further added saying, "Therefore I too wish that my career, which by the grace of God is already good, gets even better. My fans would be able to see me and become happier and those who aren't my fans or haven't been able to become my fan yet, with them too I would be able to establish a connection."

Neha has sung several hit songs like Jag Ghoomeya, Chashni, Swag se Swaagat, Heeriye, and many more. Neha shared her opinion on the show which will premiere on OTT. She said that she was impressed that the show is going to be huge this time that OTT platform would be used and would host it.

Neha even said that people want break from their real lives and exposing themselves out there with such rawness on TV or OTT 24X7 will surely make anyone afraid.

Neha even revealed what makes her a unique contestant on the show. "I am complete masala(drama) myself. In fact, my brother calls me 'garam masala'. I am a very energetic person, and very fun-loving too. There is not a dull moment with me- at least that's what my family members and friends say. Hopefully what I am, is what you'll get to see on TV."

Neha said that she will try her best to get the trophy home, but if not she would most definitely try to leave a mark on people's hearts.

Talking about the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Karan Johar. Actor will be seen posting the show on TV after few weeks. Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot. Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT?