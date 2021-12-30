Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed flaunts lovebites in new pictures on Instagram; but there's a catch

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed manages to grab the limelight with her unusual outfits. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her handle. Urfi loves experimenting with her outfit and is often seen flaunting her design skills. She manages to hog everyone's attention with her fashion sense. But recently, the actress has shared pictures of her lovebites. Yes, you read that right. The actress has injured herself and has suffered severe bruises. The actress shared pictures and captioned it as 'the love bites were given by a chair! Can you believe that'? Urfi was seen making her fans laugh but in the pictures, one can see the red marks on her body. Well, it seems as sitting on the chair has given Urfi such marks on her back. Also Read - Urfi Javed and trolls: ‘Bra dikh rahi hai’ to ‘yeh kapde hi kyun pehenti hai’; 10 times the actress faced nasty comments

Take a look at her pictures - Also Read - Huh, what? Urfi Javed has NO money to buy ration? Watch this video to know

Also Read - Trending TV news today: Asim Riaz CLARIFIES on his controversial tweet, fans angry with Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and more

Urfi even shared her New Year plans and said that she said that 'So sick right now ! ?? might have to spend my New Years in bed ! But anyways that’s what I actually wanted !' Recently, Urfi shared a video wherein she spoke about not having money to buy ration. She was seen mimicking a dialogue as she says she is not worried about tomorrow as she has the savings but she is worried about how she will buy the flour day after tomorrow.

The actress even revealed about her struggle in career and love life. In her post, she has written that there were times when she felt that she should end her life. Urfi wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”