Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and her connection with Raqesh Bapat's chemistry inside the house seem to be gaining a lot of attention since the first day. Right from seeing them getting cozy to getting romantic, Shamita and Raqesh have received a lot of love from the audience. But nowadays, the two seem to be fighting a lot with each other.
Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi called out Shamita on social media. The Shakti actress Kamya slammed Shamita as she wrote, "U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT."
Kamya even bashed Shamita for her disrespectful behavior with her connection Raqesh.
Take a look at Kamya's tweet -
Do you think Shamita and Raqesh are a 'match made in heaven? Who do you support Raqesh or Shamita? Stay tuned for more updates.
