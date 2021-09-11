Bigg Boss OTT contestants and her connection with Raqesh Bapat's chemistry inside the house seem to be gaining a lot of attention since the first day. Right from seeing them getting cozy to getting romantic, Shamita and Raqesh have received a lot of love from the audience. But nowadays, the two seem to be fighting a lot with each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Has Pratik Sehajpal become the weakest solo contestant without his connection Neha Bhasin? Vote now

Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant called out Shamita on social media. The Shakti actress Kamya slammed Shamita as she wrote, "U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT."

Kamya even bashed Shamita for her disrespectful behavior with her connection Raqesh.

Take a look at Kamya's tweet -

U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2021

Do you think Shamita and Raqesh are a 'match made in heaven? Who do you support Raqesh or Shamita? Stay tuned for more updates.