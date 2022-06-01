Bigg Boss OTT: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to host the reality show; deets inside

Bigg Boss show is one of the most popular reality shows on television. The makers of Bigg Boss have managed to keep audiences hooked on their controversial show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss launched Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on Voot. The show was hosted by and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and entered Bigg Boss Season 15. Also Read - Singer KK dies at 53: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and more Bollywood celebs mourn the sudden demise

The makers have recently started the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two. Reportedly, the makers have started contacting actors to participate in the show. In the first season of Bigg Boss OTT's concept was to stay connected and contestants were paired with each other. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT's concept is still unknown. The pre-production of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has already begun. There were reports that Karan Johar would host the new season, but he seems to be busy with Koffee with the Karan show. The makers had reportedly approached Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to host the show. But, recently there are reports that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be hosting the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Well, there is no confirmation as of now. Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss 15 show and fell in love. Post the show, their inseparable chemistry has left fans in love with them. Also Read - Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli joins Ranbir Kapoor for promotions months before release – is another success story like RRR in the making?

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen in Naagin 6, while Karan was seen hosting Lock Upp as a jailor. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Not Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda makes his debut with Liger co-star Ananya Panday