2's on low TRPs of the show, Karan Kundrra to reunite with for a new show, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage in trouble, Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale aka Nandani QUITS acting to follow a spiritual path, The Kashmir Files maker reveals his team was not invited to promote the movie on , Anupamaa actress talks about being a housewife for 7 years, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash talks about her bond with beau Karan Kundrra's mother and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the week that grabbed everyone's attention. Take a look - Also Read - Naagin 6: Pratha to reveal her Naagin avatar, Seema regrets making her bahu; 5 upcoming twists in the show that will leave you asking for more

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage in trouble Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira; The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online and more

TV actress Charu Asopa and 's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their baby girl in 2021. Reportedly, the couple has been facing trouble in their marriage and it has been speculalted that the two are having serious compatibility issues in their marriage. A report in Etimes has a source who said, "Charu and Rajeev have been again facing incompatibility issues. All has never been well between the couple since they got married. There was trouble and compatibility issues between the couple even before they got married, after marriage and even now when they have a baby. The families haven't stepped in yet; they want them to solve their issues themselves. The two are trying to sort differences and hopefully things will be okay because now a small child is involved." Read. Also Read - The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites for free download

Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale aka Nandani QUITS acting to follow a spiritual path

Anupama fame Anagha Bhosale who is currently seen playing the role of Nandani has quit acing career and is on the way to following a religious path. The actress said, "There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don't do these things, you are left behind. These things didn't gel with my thought process." She later added that she has decided to quit showbiz forever. She further added, "I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life". Read.

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed as she was too thin. The actress said that she used to receive negative comments due to her weight. Talking to ETimes, the actress said that body-shame does not only happen with people who are overweight, but it also happens with underweight people. She even spoke her heart out about receiving negative comments due to her weight. She even said that getting surgeries or corrections were done to get perfect looks are an easier way to get out of the situation. Tejasswi said, “I’ve always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by god. That’s how he wanted me to be. If people don’t like it I can’t help it, it is not in my hands to go and correct these things. Because it is very important for women to love themselves. If you don’t love yourself and the way your body is and you keep doing things to yourself, then how do you expect anybody else to love you. So I am of the opinion that I extremely love myself. I am very confident that this is the way I am. If someone tries to shame me, my body is not going to affect me. Because I know who and what I am. It doesn’t affect me and I don’t think it will ever." Read.

Divya Agarwal - Varun Sood get trolled after their recent tweets on their split

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal left their fans shocked with their break-up news. The two recently took to Twitter to request fans to give them space. Divya Agarwal tweeted, "You know what hurts the most? People want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!" Within no time, netizens trolled Divya and Varun for their recent tweets on their split. Read.



Karan Kundrra to reunite with Ekta Kapoor for a new show?

Karan Kundrra will be reuniting with his mentor Ekta Kapoor for a new show. A source told us, "Karan Kundrra is in talks with Ekta Kapoor to do a show for the OTT space. He has had a long association with the production house, and she is his mentor. The show might go on air in a few months time." Read.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta on low TRPs of the show

Nakuul Mehta aka spoke about the low TRPs of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He rubbished the rumours and said that the show is doing great on the network and that the team is very happy with the response. In an interview with Network 18, Nakuul rebuffed the claims of the show not doing well saying that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the top-performing shows on the network and the digital arm of the network. He even said that the show is getting amazing critical responses as well. He further continued saying that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a perfect hattrick for him after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Ishqbaaaz. Read.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri reveals his team was not invited to promote the movie on the show

Recently, The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri revealed that his team was not invited to promote the movie on the show. The filmmaker tweeted, "I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…" He then tweeted saying, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.” Read.