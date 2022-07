Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who got married three years ago are now headed for a divorce. Their relationship has hit the rocks and the couple has mutually decided to part ways. Recently, Mere Angne Mein actress Charu is on cloud nine as her daughter Ziana turned 8 months old yesterday July 4. The actress is currently staying at her brother's house along with her father and sister-in-law. Charu recently celebrated Ziana's special occasion and posted a vlog on her social media. She shared the activities they did throughout the day. Charu even took Ziana for a walk and the toddler was seen enjoying with her mama and mami. Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh-Aamir Ali, Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen and more celebs whose young kids suffered because of their ugly splits

Charu then spoke about how she came to Sikar for an event and decided to stay at her brother's house in Bhilwara for some time. Charu's brother shared how his sister strikes a perfect balance for work and her personal life. He even said that Charu couldn't sleep properly at night, but still manages to go to work daily. Charu then spoke about her struggling days and said that she shoot for Mere Angne Mein and Tashn-E-Ishq in the morning and night respectively. Charu's father said that all that they are today is because of his daughter.

Talking about Charu and Rajeev's divorce, the couple about the reasons behind their relationship getting ended. Rajeev accused Charu of hiding her first marriage, while she said that he is spreading lies about her.