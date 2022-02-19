Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin alleged breakup, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's coffee date, Naagin 6 promo and more: TV News Weekly

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's separation reports, Naagin 6 promo, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz reunite, After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia quits Roadies 18, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's coffee date and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the week.