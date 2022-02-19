Aly Goni, , Naagin 6, , Umar Riaz, , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the week. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing headlines for their chemistry. #TejRan fans are going gaga over the couple. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's separation reports have left their fans shocked. Tejasswi's supernatural show Naagin 6's latest promo has left fans amazed. So, you see, a lot of things happened in the TV news in this past week. Let’s have a look at who and what made news in the TV world in the last seven days. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni to ring in the latter's birthday in THIS special manner? Read deets [Exclusive]

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's separation reports have been doing the rounds since few days now. BollywoodLife decided to get in touch with Aly, he seemed to be a little irked by the news and said, " I don't want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer".

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz reunite to celebrate her birthday

Rashami Desai turned a year older on Sunday and the actress hosted a dinner party for her Bigg Boss 15 besties Rajiv Adatia, and Umar Riaz. Neha Bhasin shared pictures on her social media and gave a sneak peek into their celebrations.

After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia quits Roadies 18

After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia has bid adieu to TV reality shows Roadies season 18. will be seen replacing Rannvijay on the show. Neha who has been a mentor and gang leaders on the show has decided to mark her exit. In an interview with WION, Neha Dhupia revealed that she not going to be a part of Roadies this year and even revealed why. She was quoted saying, "No, unfortunately, I'm not part of this year's 'Roadies', things have changed and It's between us and the channel.''

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss season 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently spotted bonding over a cup of coffee. The two painted the town red as they were papped outside a coffee shop in Versova. Their latest pictures went viral on the internet and #TejRan fans could not control their excitement.

announces separation with husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant recently announced that she has parted ways from her husband Ritesh. In a recent interview, she has spoken up about their split. She was quoted by ETimes TV saying, "It happened yesterday at about 3 pm. But I didn't call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday, throughout. We woke up on Sunday very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (Read: with his wife) have become too much. God knows who he's spoken to during those morning hours that led him to take this step."