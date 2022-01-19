Popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek recently purchased a new branded car and shared pictures on his social media. His sister Arti Singh was all happy and excited about her brother's achievement. She also shared a series of photos as the two posed with the car in the background. Arti captioned the post as, "So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car . I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister❤️ @krushna30 (sic)" Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Uncensored: Guru Randhawa says Nora Fatehi once called him 'paaji'; later changed it to 'babu'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Krushna's wife and actress Kashmera Shah missed being there and commented saying, "It's mine too ???." Sister in law Arti replied saying, "@kashmera1 obvvvvvvvvioouslyyy❤️ ??u are his lucky charm (sic)." Husband Krushna replied saying, "It's not mine it's urs ? (sic)".

During the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Krushna told actress Raveena Tandon that he is a fan of her. He even said that he enjoyed watching her film 'Bade Miyan Bade Miyan'. Raveena corrected him about the title - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to which Krushna replied "Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai". Referring to his ongoing feud with Govinda, Krushna said. "Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi".

For the uninitiated, Krushna and Govinda's relationship turned sour when Govinda went on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Jagga Jasoos and gave his bhanja's show Comedy Nights Live a miss. In 2018, Krushna’s wife Kashmera tweeted about people who ‘dance for money’ and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja took a jibe at her.

On the work front, Krushna is currently seen playing the role of Sapna in , while Arti was seen in shows like Waaris, Parichay, Bigg Boss 13, and many more.