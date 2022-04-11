Debina Bonnerjee sings lullaby in Bengali to her newborn daughter; fans shower love – watch

Actress recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her newborn baby girl on April 3. The new mommy in town is spending quality time with her little munchkin as she is enjoying the new phase of her life. Recently, Debina shared a new video wherein she was seen singing a lullaby to her daughter. In the video, Debina was seen holding her little princess in her arms as she was gently swinging her. The actress captioned the post, 'A Bengali mother singing a Bengali lullaby. Maybe I understand the meaning of mother tongue even more today.' Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Rakhi Sawant and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Watch the video -

It seems as her voice impressed her fans who showered praise on her, One user wrote, "Wow! That’s how beautiful a mother tongue is!", while the other commented, "So cute di... U r finally singing a song for ur little princess." Debina and her husband who have been married for several years now welcomed their baby a few days ago and shared the news on social media. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Umar Riaz fans troll Rashami Desai; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary become parents and more

Gurmeet wrote with it, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 ? Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina." During her pregnancy, Debina was quite active on social media and was seen talking about the difficulties that she faced during conceiving her first child. Also Read - TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji’s adorable pics with Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary’s new-born girl will melt your heart