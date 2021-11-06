Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Urfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion choices that do not go well with the netizens. The actress recently shared a video of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her backless outfit most stylishly. Urfi shared a video on her Instagram and shared a reel in which she can be seen flaunting her backless outfit. Within no time, the video went viral on social media and netizens trolled her for her fashion sense. One user wrote, 'Apna jism dikhana doesn’t mean fashion ...I mean didi thoda kapde ko acha style kiya karo na', while the other said, 'Desperately trying to gain some Bollywood producer's attention'. Netizens filled Urfi's comments section with ugly and harsh comments. Also Read - Before and after pictures of these popular Bollywood actresses will make you wonder if they went under the knife to get the perfect bosom

Recently, the actress slammed the double standards of the fashion police with which star kids and television actors are treated. She shared the same after she was called cheap for wearing a bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Urfi shared a screenshot of an article that called Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor an 'island girl' and wrote, 'Headline for a star kid'. Urfi then shared another screenshot of a Hindi news website that described her outfit as tiny. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi wrote, "Headline when you're not a star-kid!" In the video, she could be heard saying, 'I wear a bikini I am cheap and I show skin, when a star kid wears a bikini they are hot 'apparently'.

On the work front, Urfi was seen in shows like Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania, Bepanaah, Daayan, , Chandra Nandini, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot.