Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The popular actor was 40 years old and passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in a bad state post his demise. During the last rites of the actor, Shehnaaz was crying inconsolably and she was taken care of by her brother Shehbaaz. Shehnaaz is still in mourning and Sidharth's mother Rita is taking care of her.

Post Sidharth's demise and seeing Shehnaaz's terrible condition, #SidNaaz fans were quite worried about her. They were trying their level best to know if Shehnaaz was fine? Though her fans were understanding Shehnaaz's state of mind and were giving her immense love and support.

Shehnaaz's stylist Ken Ferns recently revealed how the singer-actress is feeling. #SidNaaz fan messaged Ken on Instagram and inquired about Shehnaaz. The fan asked Ken 'people are saying Shehnaaz glucose par hai', and the stylish replied saying 'No'.

Take a look at the post -

Sidharth's family issued their first statement on September 6 and thanked all his fans for their unconditional love. They even requested privacy as they need some time to mourn the sudden death. “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve (sic).”