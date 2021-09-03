and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's last rites were held at Oshiwara crematorium, Mumbai on Friday, September 3. The late actor breathed his last on Thursday, February 2 due to a massive heart attack. The sudden news of his demise left his fans, family, and his industry friends shattered. Sidharth's close friends and other Bigg Boss 13 colleagues, including Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, , , Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, and Jaan Kumar Sanu paid their last respect and also consoled his family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa's ratings nosedive; will Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry give Rupali Ganguly's the needed boost?

Sidharth's ladylove Shehnaaz Gill was present during his last moments and was all heartbroken and devastated. She performed a special puja before the cremation. The pictures of Shehnaaz performing the puja went viral on social media. In the pictures, Shehnaaz was sitting with a pandit and performing the puja with his family.

Shehnaaz's pictures from the funeral will leave you emotional and teary-eyed. Reportedly, Shehnaaz shouted 'Sidharth, Sidharth' before his cremation' as she could not bear the pain. Moreover, the reports stated that Shehnaaz fainted twice at the crematorium and a doctor was called to check her.

Shehnaaz with her brother Shehbaz reached the crematorium in a bad state. She was seen crying inconsolably in her car and was being held by her brother. As soon as she arrived at the crematorium, Shehnaaz took Sidharth's name and ran towards the ambulance.